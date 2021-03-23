Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $41,740,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

