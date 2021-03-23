Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $221.55 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $222.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.93.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

