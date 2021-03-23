Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.22.

SPGYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

