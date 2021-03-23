Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Holdings Lifted by Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 22.6% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $58,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $221.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,259. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.02.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.18.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

