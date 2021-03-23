Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 30th (NYSEARCA:WGLD)

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust’s (NYSEARCA:WGLD) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 30th. Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

