Wings Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $37,949.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00049085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.37 or 0.00623943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023458 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

