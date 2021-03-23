WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Earns Neutral Rating from Northcoast Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WETF. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $945.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

