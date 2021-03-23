Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $874.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.06.

Shares of SHW opened at $720.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $703.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $390.77 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The Sherwin-Williams shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

