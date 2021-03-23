Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Workiva worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,413 over the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WK opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

