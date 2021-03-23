Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $74.64 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $74.64 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for $44.51 or 0.00079751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.36 or 0.00466530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00147960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.24 or 0.00772733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00074992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

