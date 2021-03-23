Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Invests $1.76 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 109,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 362.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 25.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,918 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 309,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

