Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.50

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 767638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.
A number of research analysts have commented on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.54 and a beta of 1.84.
Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NYSE:WYND)
Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
