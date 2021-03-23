Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.50

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 767638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $45,531,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

