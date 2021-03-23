Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

XRX opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

