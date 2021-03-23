XMON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,000.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. XMON has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $79,000.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,187.06 or 0.05793476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00466829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00151727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.00 or 0.00776202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

XMON Coin Trading

