XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSE XPEV opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.15.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

