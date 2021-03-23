Ycash Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $35,093.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00254947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00063664 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00095519 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,945,681 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

