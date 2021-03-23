Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Cap Tops $23.53 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00465241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00150028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00773486 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00075059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

