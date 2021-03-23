Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce sales of $191.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.90 million and the lowest is $190.90 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $150.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $698.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $698.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $860.32 million, with estimates ranging from $849.67 million to $869.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on DT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

NYSE:DT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. 1,852,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $2,365,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $48,230.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

