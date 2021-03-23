Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Brokerages predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $21.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $21.80 million. First Bank posted sales of $17.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $82.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $82.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

