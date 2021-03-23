Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Brokerages predict that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report $21.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $21.80 million. First Bank posted sales of $17.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $82.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $82.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bank.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.
First Bank stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
