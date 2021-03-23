Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $3.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $114.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $134.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $169.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $503.73 million, with estimates ranging from $452.70 million to $566.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

OSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after buying an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. Bank of The West acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,140,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 908,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 460,454 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $914.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

