Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report sales of $39.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.73 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $30.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $172.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.10 million to $173.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $219.28 million, with estimates ranging from $215.40 million to $222.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $33,507.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,252 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $30,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -38.94.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

