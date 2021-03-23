Zacks: Analysts Expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report $77.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $77.83 million. Arlo Technologies posted sales of $65.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $404.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.60 million to $410.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $455.56 million, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $472.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

ARLO opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth $248,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

