Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,802. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

