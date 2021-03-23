Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. OptiNose reported sales of $7.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $83.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.82 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $141.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.19 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million.

Shares of OPTN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 17,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,652. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,192.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,717 shares of company stock valued at $331,074. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in OptiNose by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in OptiNose by 14.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 229,146 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OptiNose by 150.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in OptiNose by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,710,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

