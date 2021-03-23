Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Perspecta also posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Shares of PRSP opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

