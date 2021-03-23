Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.50). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $31,607,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $14,063,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,234,000.

NASDAQ PRAX traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $33.53. 6,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,415. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

