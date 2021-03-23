Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $337.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $306.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.