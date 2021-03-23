Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Million

Analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to post $4.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 million and the highest is $6.11 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $3.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.65 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

FPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

