Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.32 Million

Analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report $126.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $106.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $614.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $639.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $697.79 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $736.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU remained flat at $$12.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,699. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 414.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

