Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.40). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

PSTV traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 336,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,417. The company has a market cap of $23.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

