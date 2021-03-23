Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.03 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 136,862 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.03.

Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,787 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,694 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation activities.

