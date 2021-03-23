ZCore Price Hits $0.0755 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $694,097.22 and $3,674.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore token can now be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,190,461 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

