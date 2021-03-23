Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 108.3% higher against the dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $21,685.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00466484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00063717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00150985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.98 or 0.00786088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00075499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 988,461,339 coins and its circulating supply is 738,714,509 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

