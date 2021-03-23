Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Up to $463.77

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $463.77, but opened at $475.99. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $475.66, with a volume of 2,192 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.
