Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Up to $463.77

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $463.77, but opened at $475.99. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $475.66, with a volume of 2,192 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

