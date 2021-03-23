Zel Price Hits $0.14 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $17.28 million and $614,553.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded 83.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.99 or 0.00250837 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00094524 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,677,250 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

