Zelman & Associates Upgrades Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to “Hold”

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

