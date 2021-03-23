Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $43.97. Approximately 2,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 276,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,788.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,773 shares in the company, valued at $30,003,751.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,864 shares of company stock worth $3,838,135 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.