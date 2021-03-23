Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Zero Utility Token token can now be bought for $3,036.77 or 0.05467394 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $169,010.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00473773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00063691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00145471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00775337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00075166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.