Zero (ZER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48,194.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Zero has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $48,194.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00248831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00094195 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,795,712 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars.

