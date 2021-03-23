ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,384.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and $31,384.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00468341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00062671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00150555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.66 or 0.00808804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,522 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

