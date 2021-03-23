Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,327 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Zoom Video Communications worth $487,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $5,778,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,576 shares of company stock worth $148,669,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $11.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.43. 158,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,580. The firm has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.30.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

