ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading 2% Higher

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $55.78. 21,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,393,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $13,322,304.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,322,304.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $2,569,503.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock worth $240,234,704 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,459,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,163,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,967,000 after buying an additional 1,641,729 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

