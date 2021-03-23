ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $55.78. 21,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,393,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $13,322,304.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,322,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,448,490 shares of company stock valued at $240,234,704.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after buying an additional 1,339,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after buying an additional 2,159,914 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $172,472,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,737,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

