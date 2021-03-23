Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.27 Per Share

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ZTF opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £209.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 425.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.01. Zotefoams has a 12-month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.