Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.27 Per Share

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:ZTF opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £209.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 425.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.01. Zotefoams has a 12-month low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.92).
Zotefoams Company Profile
