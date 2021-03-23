Zovio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 706 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 909% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZVO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 4,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,495. The company has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. Zovio has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. Analysts expect that Zovio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

