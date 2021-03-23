ZPER Achieves Market Capitalization of $932,272.22 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $932,272.22 and approximately $230.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00075033 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002447 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000054 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 323.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 171.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000862 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

