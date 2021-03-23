Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Zscaler worth $33,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Zscaler by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.74.

In related news, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $9,333,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,567,049.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,601,348 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.99. 56,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,848. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -206.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

