ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading 2.7% Higher

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.18. 82,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,732,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

