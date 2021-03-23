Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zur Rose Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $363.80 and a 52 week high of $547.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $526.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.54.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.