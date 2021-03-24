-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.29). The Children’s Place posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,468,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.17. 405,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,729. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

